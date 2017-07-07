Lumsden Cubs pay it forward with community donation

The hard work of a Lumsden baseball team is paying off for a local charity event that aims to help those impacted by cancer.

Lumsden’s Cubs claimed second at the 2017 Quinn Stevenson Memorial Midget AA Tournament June 4. Playing their eleventh game in a week, the team lost stamina in the championship game and were defeated 9-4.

But with their finish, the team walked away with $125. And in the spirit of the Stevenson tournament, they selected to pay it forward to a local cause.

The Quinn Stevenson Memorial Midget AA Tournament was created in honour of former Saskatoon Blue Jays baseball player Quinn Stevenson who was killed two weeks after his team won the city championship in 2013.

Stevenson was known for his encouraging spirit and considered a positive role in minor baseball. In honour of his giving spirit, funding is added to the winning team’s prize package at the baseball tournament from the Quinn Stevenson Memorial Athletic and Spirit Trust. Winning teams are asked to take the extra money and do something “good” with it, be it giving back to their community, or helping develop a younger ball team.

The Lumsden Cubs have donated their winnings, along with an additional $125 contributed by the Lumsden Minor Ball Association, to the PablOpen.

Annually, the PablOpen raises funds for those in the surrounding area impacted by cancer.

“Those funds are used to help others out, some with cancer, some without,” said Jason Martin.

Jason and his son Simon, a member of the Lumsden Cubs mosquito team, accepted the donation on behalf of the event prior to a Cubs double header in Lumsden.

The open was created in memory of Jason’s brother Chad. Chad was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2004, and cancer claimed his life at the age of 37.

In honour of Chad, the PablOpen was born. The golf tournament was created and organized by friends, family and volunteers, and evolved into a fundraiser.

“Year after year it seemed to generate more interest,” said Jason.

He noted it was nice to receive the Cubs donation, for community members to continue to support the cause.

“But we’ve always had strong support from around Lumsden,” he recognized.

The golf tournament is held annually in September.

Darryl Babey, president of the minor ball association and coach of the midget team, said the team is also planning to hold a practice with the mosquito team.

“It’s more for our kids to realize to pay it back,” said Babey.

