LaBrash hitting the road on Front Row Seat tour

An area artist who has already performed on the Craven main stage, opened for big names such as Julian Austin and released his debut album Roots, is hitting the road this summer to share his country-roots music across the province.

Lumsden’s Justin LaBrash is taking off on his Front Row Seat tour. LaBrash and band True North officially kicked off the tour in Craven June 9, alongside Justine Sletten. Over the holiday weekend LaBrash performed in Bethune and Regina Beach, and will now be playing concerts and cabarets in rural Saskatchewan.

“This summer is going to be pretty busy going on tour,” said LaBrash.

The tour is named after his new single Front Row Seat.

“I can’t wait to get this song out and hear what people think,” he said.

For the single, the country artist worked with record producer Bart McKay. McKay has received recognition for singles hitting the top 20 for artists including Brad Johner and Gord Bamford, and albums and singles produced by him have won awards at prestigious events including the Junos and Canadian Country Music Awards.

LaBrash said Front Row Seat is slightly different from his other songs.

“It’s a little more on the modern side,” he said, but noted it is still on the roots and country side, the sound he is known for.

The song is also part of a trilogy, LaBrash planning to release three connected singles, their respective videos intertwining.

“They’re all going to connect,” LaBrash explained.

Filming for the first video was scheduled to begin July 4.

In addition to touring, the local artist will also be taking to the Country Thunder main stage for a second year in a row after he claimed second in the 620 CKRM Proudly Saskatchewan Showcase.

“I’m happy I have the opportunity again,” LaBrash said.

LaBrash is set to turn 18 this year, and in his short time as an artist, the youth picking up the guitar about seven years ago, he has accomplished things some artists only dream of.

“I can’t believe it some days,” he said.

LaBrash took home the youth development bursary at the 2017 Saskatchewan Country Music Association (SCMA) Awards.

