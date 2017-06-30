Lumsden library kicking off summer reading program

Before the dust settles on student school books, the Lumsden Library is already encouraging youth to read for the next two months with a series of activities and incentives.

The activities are part of the annual summer reading program.

Part of the TD Summer Reading Club, the library programming strives to engage children in reading over the summer months and prevent that “summer slide,” the tendency for students to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year.

“It’s really important that kids keep reading all summer,” said Carol Fisher, branch librarian at the Lumsden Library.

The Lumsden Public Library Branch of the Southeast Regional Library kicked off their summer reading program June 28.

This year, activities revolve around the reading program theme Canada, in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Throughout the summer months, Fisher will be awarding young readers with incentive prizes.

“The more you read, the more chances you have to win a prize at the end of the summer,” said Fisher. She explained the Lumsden Library Board designates a set amount of funding for the summer reading program each year, and with the funding, the library tries to purchase as many prizes as possible. All prizes are purchased locally.

This year to be entered for a prize, instead of counting the number of books, participants will be keeping track of the number of minutes they read.

To keep tally of all participant minutes, the library will be filling a container with jelly beans.

This year, youth will also have an opportunity to play a reading game.

“We’re going to have reading bingo,” explained Fisher, noting with the bingo youth would have different reading challenges to complete, something such as reading a comic.

There are also plans for a possible scavenger hunt.

Fisher said the summer reading program is fit for children and youth up to the age of 12. Kids can sign up for the program at the library anytime throughout the summer months.

