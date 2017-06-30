Iconic Lumsden retreat up for sale

The former venue operated by Franciscan Friars turned convention centre, nestled among the hills of the Qu’Appelle valley, is up for sale.

A sign advertising the sale of the Living Skies Retreat and Conference Centre went up Monday.

Glenn Weir, part-owner of the retreat, said the sale is due to lack of resources, time and expendable funds.

Weir is one of the original seven investors who purchased the retreat through a private sale in 2015. Today there are four partners remaining.

Living Skies, formerly known as St. Michaels, was operated by the Franciscan Friars of Western Canada, the Friars holding regular retreats at the venue beginning in 1963.

When only three friars remained in 2015, the group left, the retreat finding new ownership with the local group of seven business people.

To usher in a new era, the venue was rebranded last summer. In July 2016, the tall metal cross that had adorned the top of the retreat for almost five decades was removed as part of a larger roof repair project for the building, and coincided with the rebranding.

Weir noted the owners made sure to maintain the integrity of the property.

“We left the integrity of the property intact,” he said.

St. Michaels was renamed Living Skies as a tribute to the venue’s Saskatchewan heritage and a reflection of the living sky views that surround the centre. It was to also mark a new era for the retreat, which was no longer officially associated with any religious organization.

Since the ownership group acquired the building 20 months ago, the centre has hosted an eclectic mix of retreats, workshops, concerts, art shows and even a drum fantasy camp.

Weir said he originally invested in the retreat because he saw “great potential.” The retreat includes 206 acres of land and an almost 30,000-square-foot building with 52 rooms, a chapel, kitchen, dining room, lounge area and conference rooms.

But without the time or funds to set the new focus of the retreat, the four remaining business partners are selling.

“We thought maybe it’s a good time to sell it,” said Weir, noting the growth in the area.

The retreat, being sold by Colliers International, is priced at $2.9 million.

