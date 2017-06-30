Community celebrates LHS class of 2017

“I wish all of us the courage to follow our own paths and hearts, despite any obstacles, so that we may realize the dreams we dare to dream.”

Those were the final words of Lumsden High School (LHS) graduate and valedictorian Nash Barber Wednesday evening, the student hoping the best for his fellow classmates — future doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and travellers.

On June 28, friends, family and community members gathered at Regina’s Queensbury Convention Centre to celebrate the LHS grad class of 2017, remembering the years that were and celebrating the bright future ahead of the school’s graduates.

“Navigating through high school can be challenging, to the say the least, but I can’t think of a better group of people to have done it with,” Barber said to his fellow classmates. “We have journeyed together throughout high school, and many of us have made this journey since play school or kindergarten. Our relationships may be some of the longest we ever have. Whether our friendships continue or not, the memories we have made will continue to live on for the rest of our lives.”

During his time on stage, Barber encouraged his fellow classmates to follow their own path.

“We are free to wander, skip, or run along any path of our choosing,” he said. “Some of us may find our paths easily and quickly, and some of us may need to try several different paths before finding our true course. There is nothing wrong with that. It’s more important to wind up in the right place, at the destination that will bring us happiness and satisfaction. Whatever path or paths we choose in life, let’s remember to follow our own, to seek out what we love and enjoy the most, so that we can lead a truly satisfying and fulfilling life.”

During the formal exercises Wednesday evening, each student was individually recognized for their future goals, from travelling and working, to continuing on to post-secondary education.

The ceremony also reflected on the graduates’ achievements, a series of bursaries, scholarships and awards presented to the outgoing high school students. To date, the graduates have been offered a total of $64,325 in scholarships for the 2017-18 school year.

Master of ceremonies, teacher Adam Dodge, helped to commemorate the special occasion.

“It has been very interesting to see them grow into the people they have become,” said Dodge.

Speaking for all LHS staff, Dodge recognized the pleasure of knowing the students, adding the graduates have been as much a part of the lives of LHS staff as the staff have been part of theirs.

Dodge asked each of the graduates to stand, a round of applause erupting from the audience. The emcee told the students to look at the family and friends gathered to support them, their support network that has been there throughout the years. But he also asked the students to look around the room at their fellow classmates.

“These are your family as well,” Dodge said. “These are your brothers and your sisters, and in the off case, that weird cousin that you see twice a year. But these are also your support network. These are the people who have been through all of this with you. Hopefully you feel you can count on them as much as they can count on you.”

The graduating students moved to the back of the banquet room, their graduation caps flying through the air as they commemorated the end of their high school career.

Award, bursary, and scholarship winners are as follows:

AMK Achievement Award – Cody Campbell and Jack Deal

Ben Grebinski Achievement Award – Emma Ulmer

Bethune Co-operative Association Scholarship – Dawson Hein

Bethune and District Lions Club Award – Dawson Hein

Buena Vista Parks and Recreation Award – Jaylyn Exner and Hunter Neuls

Conexus Community Leadership Award – Kiera Brennan

Craven and District Elks Lodge #581 Most Improved Student Scholarship – Evan Nadurak

Craven and District Elks Lodge #581 Scholarships – Dawson Stubel and Dayna Pearce

Crop Production Services Scholarship – Kayley Terlesky

Dave Wahl Scholarship – Angela Carter and Emily Froehlich

Dennis Draper Golf Scholarship – Cole Obrigewitsch

Father Burns Council, Knights of Columbus Scholarship – Jaylyn Exner

Jamieson Family Legacy Scholarship Fund – Taylor Hannah and Emily Dunn

Kedleston Community Club Award – Racquel Kelln

Lauren Rice Memorial Scholarship – Evie Winter

Leroy Starkes Mathematics Award – Jessica Renkas

Life Touch Canada Award – Kayley Terlesky

Lumsden and District Arts Council Bursary – Hunter Neuls

Lumsden and District Chamber of Commerce Legacy Personal Achievement Award – Dawson Gottselig and Taylor Langlois

Lumsden and District Lions Club Award – Triston Oschanney and Hannah Pattison

Lumsden High School P.R. Ionel Award – Emma Ulmer and Madison Wickenheiser

Lumsden High School SRC Valedictorian Award – Nash Barber

Lumsden High School Visual Art Award – Rose Schmidt

Lumsden Historical Society Award – Nash Barber and Emilia MacDougall

Lumsden Legion Language Award – Jessica Renkas

Lumsden Valley Community Association Environmental Scholarship – Jessica Renkas

Luther College Entrance Award – Emily Dunn, Evan Nadurak, Jacob Petrisor, Wanbli Win Smoke, Haley Van Buekenhout and Autumn Warren

Papa Geordie and Lumsden Supermarkets Balanced Achievement Award – Jacob Petrisor and Allen Rybchuk

Prairie Valley School Division Leadership Award – Triston Oschanney

Prairie Valley School Division Student Success Award – Cassie Curtis and Talen Erdman

Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association Education Scholarship – Kendall Allin and Kiera Brennan

Prairie Valley West Music Parents’ Association Scholarship – Kendall Allin

Red Cross Humanitarian Award – Kiera Brennan

Regina Beach and District Lions Club Morley Alexander Scholarship – Autumn Warren

Rural Municipality of Lumsden #189 Scholarship – Tye Catley

Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Scholarship

PCL Construction Management Inc Scholarship – Eric Cooper

Hilda Szabo Scholarship Sponsored by Merit Contractors – Mathew Kolody

South Shore Community Foundation Bursary – Kyle Lugt

Teachers’ Choice Award – Britain Goodman

Thr3e Clothing Award – Kelsey Schwartz

Town of Lumsden Scholarship – Emily Dunn

Travis Hanson Caring Youth Scholarship – Owen Reimer

Valley Boyz Plumbing and Heating Award – Daniel Eady

Saskatchewan Ministry of Education General Proficiency Awards – Jessica Renkas, Emilia MacDougall and Mary Elizabeth Anderson

Governor General’s Medal for Lumsden High School – Jessica Renkas

WPR