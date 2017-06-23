Student mural unveiled at Lumsden Museum

A new mural at the Lumsden Museum is set to breathe new life into an old blacksmith’s shop and give visitors a glimpse of a past time.

The mural depicts a blacksmith working away, tools of his craft hanging around the room, a person waiting off to the side. Two women pass the shop door, green hills in the background.

“We’re really, really pleased with it,” said Penny Schneider, Lumsden and District Historical Society board member.

The historical society unveiled the museum mural June 15 with the help of the mural’s artists — students from Lumsden High School (LHS).

Students from the LHS Art Club helped to create the painting that now prominently adorns the side wall of the museum’s blacksmith shop, the colourful scene drawing visitors’ eyes as soon as they drive in.

“It’s to provide a visual expression of the era that a lot of the museum building reflect,” said Bill King, president of the historical society.

The blacksmith shop is currently used for storage, but the historical society is hoping to return the building back to its prime purpose – metalwork.

Schneider said the historical society approached LHS teacher and Art Club advisor Adam Dodge about the mural last fall. Students finished the majority of the project just before easter break, giving the artwork time to cure before the finishing touches were done.

Painted on chipboard, the artwork was created using exterior paints, two coats of base paint and varnish. Dodge said he hopes the club chose the right materials so the mural will stand up to the weather. The mural is set to adorn the side of the building throughout the summer, and taken down once winter sets in.

Dodge explained the mural took about two-and-a-half weeks of focused work to create. He noted the LHS art club is a casual club, members making meetings when they can. Typically the club meets every Tuesday, but for the mural, students were meeting daily to work on the project.

The project marks the first specific focus project for the club. But it won’t be the last as the historical society is hoping to have additional murals painted for museum.

