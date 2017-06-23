Southey celebrating $92,000 for Lions Park overhaul

Two generous donations are helping to breathe new life into a Southey park.

The Southey and District Recreation Board (SDRB) has announced more than $92,000 in funding to refurbish the Lions Park.

Southey’s recreation board has been selected to receive a $40,000 Co-op Community Spaces grant.

“Out of over 1,000 applications, we were chosen as one of 27 projects,” Lisa Grudnizki, vice president of the SDRB, said.

The board is one of 27 community groups receiving funding through the 2017 program. In total the federated co-operative is donating $2 million to community based recreation, conservation and urban agriculture programs across Saskatchewan, Alberta and B.C. Since launching in 2015, the program has given $4.5 million to more than 60 projects, including parks, community gardens and sports fields.

Making a donation of $52,000 to the project is the Flaman Group of Companies.

Flaman Sales got its start in the community, Frank Flaman opening the first store in 1959. His son Rudy continues to operate the local branch.

On hand to speak on behalf of the company was Mitch Flaman, grandson of Frank. Mitch grew up in Southey, and though he has resided in Saskatoon for the last decade, he said he still considers the community home. He recognized the support his family has received from the Southey community. Mitch said during his drive to Southey, he was thinking about what makes a successful town, and just like in business, it’s the people — the people that go the extra mile, selflessly donating their time to community activities.

“On behalf of the Flaman family, we wanted to thank everyone for everything over the last 58 years,” Mitch said.

Topping up the funding is the Southey Spray Park Committee, donating $1,500 to the project, the Southey and District Recreation Board contributing $2,500 and the Southey and District Lions Club is also set to contribute.

Grudnizki promises the park will be big and include new play structure equipment, a gazebo and warm up shack. The anticipated completion date is the summer of 2018.

“I can’t wait to come up here and see the new refurbishment and help celebrate when the project is all finished,” said Megan Dunn, digital marketing and community relations manager for the Sherwood Co-operative Association Limited.

The recreation board made the announcement June 16 during the community’s Hi Neighbour Day, a day dedicated to bringing the community together through a variety of activities. The day included a pancake breakfast, self-guided tour of the museum, games, pit beef barbecue supper and a dance.

Hi Neighbour Day received support from nine businesses, 11 community groups and almost $6,000 in sponsorship.

In addition to announcing the two donations, the recreation board also took an opportunity to recognize the community’s volunteers. Both Denise Mohr and Randy Nameth were recognized for their dedication to volunteering in the community. The two were selected by the recreation board after a nominations call. Referees and umpires were also honoured during the event. Hockey referees were honoured earlier in the year by the board.

“We just feel like if they weren’t there, there would be no soccer, there would be no hockey, there would be no ball, etcetera,” said Lisa Macomber, publications representative for the recreation board.

Each umpire and referee was presented with a gift, sponsored by the recreation board and Lions club.

A list of recipients is as follows: Rebecca Mohr, Alex Mohr, Issac Mohr, Tyrell Wagner, Kristen Wagner, Thera Nordal, Callie Baragar, Carter Baragar, Cory Baragar, Alex Massier, Dyllan Krochuck, Gord Gale,Dayen Schmidt, Jake Orthner, Rayn Queenan, Travis Gerrard, Deanna Gerrard.

WPR