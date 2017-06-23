Regina Beach author honoured with Aboriginal Literature Award

A Regina Beach author, storyteller and artist is receiving recognition for her compelling novel that takes on the topic of the Sixties Scoop.

Bearskin Diary, written by the area’s own Carol Daniels, has been awarded the Periodical Marketers of Canada (PMC) Aboriginal Literature Award. The Aboriginal Literature Award recognizes authors of outstanding Aboriginal literature, providing the creator with $5,000, funding provided by First Nation Communities READ (FNCR).

“It’s really wonderful because it’s my first novel,” said Daniels.

The book was inspired by Daniels own background.

As a journalist, Daniels researched, wrote and produced stories about the Residential School experience. But one thing stuck with her — while it was important for people to know about Residential Schools, few knew about a similar experience, the experience known as the Sixties Scoop. From the 1960s to ‘80s, child welfare workers removed thousands of Indigenous children from their homes across the country and placed them with foster families.

“I felt that was an important story that needed to be told,” said Daniels.

Daniels was also one of those children, taken from her mother at birth. In a statement, Daniels said the children removed from their families grew up wanderers, belonging nowhere and accepted by few in the white communities where they were placed.

“More often than not, us scooped kids never saw a First Nation person until maybe our youth or even adulthood,” said Daniels. “By then, the shame ingrained by being displaced was too deep — sadly many scooped kids… never felt able to reconnect.”

Bearskin Diary is a fictional chronicle of that point in history, the main character, Sandy, experiencing racism, violence and ostracism in her early years. But Daniels describes the novel as a love story — a love of culture, a love of song, dance and keeping traditions alive, as Sandy embraces her First Nature Culture.

Daniels noted if a person steps close to their First Nation, Inuit or Metis roots, they will discover amazing things.

The area author is set to receive her award June 28 as part of National Aboriginal Day celebrations held at Yonge Dundas Square in Toronto, Ont.

WPR