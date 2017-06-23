Lumsden celebrates National Aboriginal Day

The Lumsden Museum was alive with dancing and storytelling Wednesday as the site hosted Lumsden’s National Aboriginal Day celebrations.

The celebrations kicked off at 1:30 p.m. with storytelling by Carol Daniels. Parents and young children gathered in the First Nations tipi set up on the museum grounds to listen intently to author Daniels as she shared her culture through stories. Daniels also enthralled her audience members with a song version of the classic Dr. Seuss story Green Eggs and Ham. Listeners sang along with Daniels as she tapped out the beat on a drum. Outside the tipi youth gathered to sing and dance around the shelter, many holding hands.

Just after 2 p.m., community members and students from Lumsden Elementary School encircled the centre lawn, forming a dance ring for First Nation dancers.

Setting the stage for the dancing was Russell Paskimen. Paskimen had audience members of all ages on their feet learning four dance moves before putting it all together. Smiles lit the faces of participants as they tried to mimic Paskimen’s moves. The lesson preluded the dancers grand entry, all the dancers entering the ring, each wearing their own unique regalia.

Audience members were treated to a number of different dances, from a jingle dress dance to a grass dance. Paskimen explained the meaning of each dance, he himself taking to the ring to perform a grass dance.

The celebrations were hosted by the Lumsden Historical Society, Town of Lumsden and Lumsden Library.

On June 21 each year, communities across the country celebrate National Aboriginal Day, a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique culture, diverse heritage and the contributions of First Nation, Inuit and Metis peoples.

