LHS recognizes student achievement with extra-curricular awards

From student representative council (SRC) and art club, to volleyball and badminton, students at Lumsden High School (LHS) were busy with extra-curricular activities this school year.

Almost two-thirds of the student body were involved in at least one extra curricular activity at the school. In the 2016-17 school year, 29 per cent of the students were involved in a club activity, such as robot club or debate club, and 47 per cent of the students were on a sports team. Overall, 64 per cent of youth at the school took part in at least one activity. The school had 12 different club activities and and eight different sports.

On June 19, the high school celebrated the student body’s achievements in extra-curricular activities during the 22nd annual extra-curricular awards.

Friends and family filled the school gymnasium to watch as students were recognized for their participation, achievements and dedication in their chosen extra-curricular activities.

Celebrations kicked off with the recognition of the school’s SRC, those who helped organize school activities during the school year. Each student was presented with a pin in appreciation of their service.

Annual activity award and extra-curricular, major, award of excellence and award of distinction certificates followed. The annual activity award certificates recognize the number of points earned by students during the school year, while the extra-curricular, major award, award of excellence and award of distinction certificates celebrate the amount of points earned by students during their high school career. The award of distinction certificate is presented to students who have accumulated 250 points or more while in high school.

Awards were also given for club and sport activities.

The final student award of the morning event was the P.R. Ionel award. Established by a former teacher, the award recognizes students with strong athletic participation, academic success and student leadership.

Recognized for all three qualities were Emma Ulmer and Madison Wickenheiser.

During the ceremony, students recognized the supporters of the school’s extra curricular activities, as well as the total 16 community members and 27 school staff members who volunteered their time in the school year for the different activities.

The following is a list of the award winners and certificate recipients:

Student Representative Council: President – Nash Barber; Vice-presidents – Triston Oschanney, Dayna Pearce, Emma Ulmer; treasurer – Zoey Farago; secretary – Madison Wickenheiser; canteen manager – Jenna Smith; yearbook – Kayley Terlesky; SRC members – Alton Agarand, Piper Bews, Kiera Brennan, Kaitlyn Chamberlin, Kaylee Dodds, Emily Dunn, Morgan Eady, Jaylyn Exner, Jessilyn Giesbrecht, Abby Hawreluik, Josh Hesje, Isaiah Hunter, Brieanne Oshanek, Emma Pattison, Hannah Pattison, Sean Pearce, Nadine Reimer, Leshia Rybchuk, Makayla Wickenheiser and Jacob Young

Certificates

Activity Award, 50 extra-curricular points in the 2016-17 school year: Ireland Agarand, Alton Agarand, Michael Babey, Nash Barber, Sarah Beatty, Kaitlyn Chamberlain, Adin Clark, Alexandra Clarke, Jackson Cockwill, Kaylee Dodds, Emily Dunn, Jaylyn Exner, Zoey Farago, Jackson Fraser, Samuel Greenman-Barber, Taylor Hannah, Abbigale Hawreluik, Joshua Hesje, Mikaela Hnatiw, Isaiah Hunter, Joshua Kelln, Nikaya Lamontagne, Alecia MacDougall, Daniel Manson, Iain McKay, Logan Nichols, Jared Noyes, Nigel Olesen, Triston Oschanney, Brieanne Oshanek, Sean Pearce, Dayna Pearce, Nadine Reimer, Owen Reimer, Luke Robertson, Leshia Rybchuk, Allen Rybchuk, Riley Schick, Kaylum Skidmore, Jenna Smith, Jacob Ulmer, Emma Ulmer, Julia Walker, Autumn Warren, Makayla Wickenheiser, Madison Wickenheiser and Jacob Young.

Activity Award, 85 extra-curricular points in the 2016-17 school year : Emma Ulmer, 90 points; Jaylen Exner, 94 points; Adin Clark, 95 points; Kaylee Dodds, 95 points; Sean Pearce, 95 points; Luke Robertson, 95 points; Riley Schick, 85 points; Nash Barber, 98 points; Triston Oschanney, 105 points; Makayla Wickenheiser, 115 points; Dayna Pearce, 118 points; Jacob Young, 118 points; Madison Wickenheiser, 130 points.

Extra-Curricular Award, 80 points during their high school career: Kendall Allin, Elizabeth Anderson, Michael babey, Sarah Belof, Piper Bews, Kiera Brennan, Adin Clark, oran Dillon, Daniel Eady, Jackson Fraser, Dawson Gottselig, Samuel Greenman-Barber, Joshua Hesje, Joshua Kelln, Kyle Lugt, Nigel Olesen, Sean Pearce, Riley Schick, Kaylum Skidmore, Jacob Ulmer and Makayla Wickenheier.

Major Award, 125 points during their high school career: Alton Agarand, Sarah Beatty, Tyce Bennett, Alexandra Clarke, Kaylee Dodds, Emily Dunn, Jackson Fraser, Emily Froehlich, Joshua Kelln, Daniel Manson, Iain McKay, Jared Noyes, Cole Obrigewitsch, Sean Pearce, Owen Reimer, Luke Robertson, Allen Rybchuk, Riley Schick, Makayla Wickenheiser and Jacob Young

Award of Excellence, 200 or more points during their high school career: Zoey Farago, Nikaya Lamontagne, Jenna Smith and Jacob Young.

Award of Distinction, 250 or more points during their high school career: Triston Oschanney, 313 points; Nash Barber, 316 points; Emma Ulmer, 317 points; Jaylyn Exner, 330 points; Madison Wickenheiser, 368 points; Dayna Pearce, 388 points.

Clubs and activities

Yearbook Award: Kayley Terlesky

Best Buddies Award: Mathew McDonald and Mikeala Hnatiw

Robot Club Award: Michael King

Me to We Award: Jaslynn Wharton and Brooklynn Blodgett

Games Day Awards:

Snips! Award: Alexa Senger

I Have You Now! Award: Josh Kelln

30 Hour Famine Award: Taylor Hannah and Alicia Spanier

Art Club Award: Riley Lewis

Science Fair Award: Zoey Farago

Debate Club Award: Isaiah Hunter and Jake Petrisor

Drama Awards: Most dedicated – Josh Kelln; Technical award – Charles Deal; Behind the scenes – Mikaela Hnatiw; Best actor – Emily Dunn.

Canteen Award: Cassie Curtis, Talen Erdman, Matthew McDonald, Blake McLaren, Jenna Smith, Morgan Eady and Emma Ulmer.

Sports

Golf: Junior golf MVP – Parker Mymryk; Senior golf MVP – Carey McLean

Nine-man football: Rookie of the Year – Andrew Doidge; Special Teams – Jared Noyes; Best Offensive Player -Allen Rybchuk; Best Defensive Player – Daniel Manson; Lineman of the year – Riley Schick (offensive) and Kyle Lugt (defensive); Coaches Award – Triston Oschanney; MVP – Tyce Bennett

Curling: Senior boys’ MVP – Josh Blondeau

Cross country: Senior girls’ MVP – Kaylee Dodds and Madison Wickenheiser

Volleyball:

Grade 9 girls’: MVP – Eja Warren

Grade 10 girls’: MVP – Katie Dermody

Senior girls’: MVP – Madison Wickenheiser, Emma Ulmer and Dayna Pearce

Junior boys’: MVP – Ayden Jacobs

Senior boys’: MVP – Jacob Ulmer; Coaches Award – Jackson Fraser and Riley Schick;

Basketball:

Junior girls’: Most Improved player – Courtney Holt; Most dedicated – Danika Giesbrecht; Hustle Award – Anika Holobetz; MVP – Alecia MacDougall

Senior girls’: Hustle award – Madison Wickenheiser; MVP – Dayna Pearce

Junior boys’: MVP – Luke Robertson

Senior boys’: MVP – Cole Obrigewitsch; Hustle Award – Iain McKay, 76; Triston Oschanney, 89; Cole Obrigewitsch, 98; Michael Babey, 116; Nigel Olesen, 131

Badminton:

Junior boys’: MVP – Ryan Verth

Senior boys’: MVP – Luke Robertson and Jake Ulmer

Senior girls’: MVP – Emilia MacDougall and Emily Froehlich

Track and Field: Track Hustle – Regan Helgason, Matthew McDonald and Blake McLaren; Harley Loftus (best midget track athlete) – Adin Clark, Calder Curtis and Theresa Robinson; Best junior track athlete – Sean Pearce and Kaitlyn Harrison; Best senior male track athlete – Josh Blondeau; Liz Lawson-Neilson (best senior female) – Kaylee Dodds and Madison Wickenheiser

Athlete of the year:

Female: Madison Wickenheiser and Dayna Pearce

Male: Triston Oschanney and Allen Rybchuk

P.R. Ionel Award: Emma Ulmer and Madison Wickenheiser

