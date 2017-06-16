Two little heroes, one big heart: Regina Beach youth rescue orphan fawn

Written by Carol Rose Daniels

The moment they found him laying in the ditch, they decided to name him Bambi.

A few days ago, 10-year-old Cash Grohs and his 9-year-old brother Cohl asked their mom to stop at the side of Highway 54. They were on their way home to Regina Beach when the boys noticed a deer on the shoulder of the roadway near the turnoff to Buena Vista. They didn’t know if the deer was injured or dead, but the boys wanted to see if they could somehow help.

Their efforts in asking their mom to take the time and stop – saved a life.

The life of a tiny fawn.

“It was so small, there in the grass, right near were his mother was killed by a car. I went to get a blanket from our car and wrapped him up. He wasn’t even scared of us. Poor little thing,” Cash remarks on recounting what happened. “He let us pet him and I kept telling the little deer that he was going to be okay now.”

Before Cash finishes his sentence, Cohl adds another.

“We gave him some water but he didn’t want to drink. So I used my fingers to put some water on his nose and on his lips. He was very weak. He had a pointy nose.”

The family brought the fawn to their home. Both boys stayed with the small animal in the garage as it rested comfortably on a soft carpet and was still folded in a blanket.

“It made me sad to think, that if we didn’t find him, maybe a coyote would have got him,” Cohl said.

But that didn’t happen.

Instead, phone calls were made and the small fawn was transported to the Wild and Cared Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre near Moose Jaw.

“That’s awesome. They took him that night and it makes me happy to know, he’s going to be alright,” said Cash, smiling.

“He was a small buck, you know.That’s what they told us,” Cohl adds.

As a gesture of thanks for their efforts, the rehabilitation centre sent Cash and Cohl an updated photo of Bambi. No longer cold, hungry and weak – the little buck seems to be flourishing in his new surroundings.

“I will always remember how we saved Bambi.” A final quote from the two little heroes.

Conservation officers recommend that people do not rescue what appears to be orphaned young animals, such as fawns, duckling, small rabbits or songbirds, this time of year, as many times the babies are not abandoned or deserted, their mother nearby watching. However, young animals can be picked up in unnatural situations, or if the parent is found dead nearby like in the case of Bambi.

