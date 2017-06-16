Lumsden Dew Drop In bus trip enjoyed by all

Written by Jean Holowaty

On June 2, 33 seniors from Lumsden and area enjoyed a day-trip to Watrous and Manitou Springs. The weather for the day was perfect.

Moose Mountain Bus Lines were contracted for the trip and participants travelled in safety and comfort. The Town of Lumsden provided the group with a grant to cover the cost of the bus.

The first stop was the Watrous Bakery, a wonderful bakeshop and coffee area, that never disappoints.

Watrous provides some interesting shops as well as points of interest. A beautiful stained glass window in the heritage Anglican Church tells a very interesting story of how it was saved and stored from the days of the Reformation in England, brought to Watrous in pieces, and assembled for their building. The method used for staining the dark, rich colours of stained glass in those times is a lost art.

The travellers arrived at Manitou Springs Resort in time to enjoy a delicious buffet lunch and then relax in the soothing, healing waters of the Mineral Spa. Of course, Manitou also offers several interesting shops as well. Many of the travellers topped off the day at their ice cream bar that just happened to be “2-for-1” that day.

Lumsden’s travellers arrived back home by 5:30 p.m. as planned, and all agreed there would be no trouble sleeping that night.

The trip was hosted by the Lumsden & District Dew Drop In. Lumsden’s Dew Drop In is open to any seniors who are 50 or older. It offers a variety of programs that include a singing group, the Do-Re-Mi Fossils who practice Monday mornings, “chair” exercises on Wednesday and Friday mornings, bridge on Wednesday and cribbage on Thursday afternoons. A drop-in blood pressure clinic is also offered on the first Thursday afternoon of each month. The building is also available to rent for special occasions when it is not otherwise in use.

A membership to the Dew Drop is only $15.00 per year and offers many advantages. As with many organizations, the Dew Drop In is anxious to attract new members and would encourage seniors of all ages, as well as newcomers to the area, to join. Members enjoy social times, offer information sessions, engage in fundraising projects as necessary and are open to new ideas. There is a pool table and shuffleboard that just need people to enjoy them and perhaps even to organize an on-going tournament for the fall and winter months. You can join anytime – put it in your plans for the near future.

