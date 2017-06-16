Bethune Mine produces first tonnes of potash

Earlier than expected, Bethune’s new mine and Saskatchewan’s first potash mine in more than 40 years, has produced its first tonnes of marketable potash.

The potash was produced over the weekend.

“This is a great day for our company,” said Dr. Burkhard Lohr, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of K+S Aktiengesellschaft. With the Bethune Mine, which officially opened in May, K+S is now producing potash on two continents.

The company intends to produce between 600,000 and 700,000 tonnes of potash at the Saskatchewan mine. The annual production capacity of the mine is 2 million tonnes.

Potash is expected to hit the rails from the Bethune mine and travel to the new harbour terminal in Vancouver this August. Railway cars designed to be loaded in motion, and have the capacity to hold the same volume as a regular train car despite being slightly shorter in length, will transport the potash.

From Vancouver, the potash will be shipped around the world.

WPR