LES club spreading art with Lumsden Rocks

Residents strolling along the sidewalks and through the parks of Lumsden have the chance to come across a hidden gem. Or more accurately, a painted rock.

Lumsden Elementary School’s (LES) Art Club is spreading art throughout the community with their project Lumsden Rocks. Art club members have placed hand-painted rocks throughout the town for residents to take enjoyment in. Some rocks are painted with abstract patterns, others with realistic designs, but all read Lumsden Rocks.

Residents who come across the rocks have the opportunity to leave the rock where they find it for other people to discover or move it to a new location.

“Art doesn’t have to be stuck in a classroom, in a school or in a room,” said LES teacher Erin Herranen.

Herranen along with educational assistant Shelley Komonosky run the school’s art club.

The idea for Lumsden Rocks came from a previous project, the club hiding capsules throughout the elementary school for students to find.

“We just decided this year to take it into the community,” Herranen explained.

“Our club is really about being a positive place and spreading that positivity around.”

The art club, which meets once a week, was created to give students another extra-curricular option while also offering youth a safe and comfortable space to be creative.

“Once a week we get together and just make art,” Herranen said.

Past art projects have included food art, ice sculptures and snow graffiti. This year the students have taken photographs, decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs and worked with materials including newsprint, pages of old books, charcoal and water colours. Herranen explained the students are given creative freedom in the art club. The club leaders bring in materials and give examples of artwork that has been created using the items, but students are only limited by their imaginations.

In addition to creating art, at the end of the school year the students travel to the MacKenzie and Slate galleries to view art by contemporary Canadian artists.

