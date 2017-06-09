K+S Potash Canada commits $2.8 million to wetland conservation

The company that recently opened Saskatchewan’s first potash mine in more than 40 years announced another landmark, this time to help restore and preserve wetlands across the province.

K+S Potash Canada has announced more than $2.8 million in funding to Ducks Unlimited Canada for wetland conservation, the announcement made on World Environment Day June 5 at the McKell Wascana Conservation Park.

The funding is to ensure the approximately 199 acres of wetlands impacted by the Bethune Mine are offset through restoration and preservation of other wetlands across Saskatchewan.

K+S Potash Canada’s contribution is the largest known industry offset payment ever made in the province.

“We are pleased to do so because we know that our sustainability as a company is measured not only by economic success, but also by whether we take care of the natural environment in a manner acceptable to the community in which we live and work,” said Eric Cline, vice president of land and sustainable development for K+S Potash Canada.

Cline recognized in the course of building any mine and related infrastructure such as roads and railways, it is sometimes impossible to avoid building over wetlands and natural grasslands.

“When that happens, we need to fix it by providing new or restored marshes for birds and other forms of wildlife,” he said.

Brant Kirychuk, executive director for the fish, wildlife and lands branch of the Ministry of Environment, said the contribution shows development and conservation can go hand-in-hand.

“We need development for the economy but at the same time we need to conserve our wetlands and grasslands,” he explained.

Trevor Plews, head of conservation programs for Ducks Unlimited Canada in Saskatchewan, said the donation gives Ducks Unlimited an incredible opportunity to help restore some of the province’s landscapes.

“In this case we are looking at restoring some drains or some altered wetlands across Saskatchewan,” he explained.

The money will help Ducks Unlimited restore an estimated 360 acres of land.

Plews recognized that the K+S contribution eases the challenge of protecting and restoring wetlands within the province.

“With the threats that are put on wetlands everyday, we lose more and more,” Plews said. “So this (contribution) certainly accelerates our opportunity. And having a partner such as K+S is tremendous to help us achieve some of our objectives quicker.”

Plews said wetlands not only create biodiversity and habitat for wildlife, but also play a role in flood mitigation, cleaning of water and an opportunity for society as a whole to appreciate.

“Wetlands certainly can be seen as an impediment for some industries, but they provide such as valuable role for society as a whole so it is nice to see these getting replaced,” he said.

Some landscapes have seen a loss of wetlands up to 70 per cent. Plews said Ducks Unlimited will be targeting areas that have experienced increased wetland loss. He explained there are six key landscapes in the province that currently have high biodiversity, and the attempt will be to go into those areas to restore and protect wetlands. The restoration will then compliment the waterfowl and other wildlife.

WPR