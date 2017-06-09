Ground movement prompts gas service removal from properties around Last Mountain Lake

Select property owners around Last Mountain Lake will need to switch to a fuel source other than natural gas as SaskEnergy has announced it will be permanently removing service for around 250 property owners in the area.

The removal will impact customers in six Last Mountain Lake communities — Regina Beach, Buena Vista, Saskatchewan Beach, Shore Acres, Sundale and Craven.

Dave Burdeniuk with SaskEnergy said the decision is based on ground movement.

“We’ve seen significant ground movement in these areas,” he said.

And the movement is a safety concern.

A natural gas leak caused an explosion that flattened a Regina Beach home, destroyed the Canada Post building next to it and damaged other neighbouring homes in 2014.

Since the summer of 2014, SaskEnergy has been repairing underground leaks on its system in the impacted zones at a higher rate compared to the provincial average.

Burdeniuk said the substantial movement in the area began with heavy rains, and SaskEnergy has seen more movement in two years than it has in decades. SaskEnergy monitors underground movement through a series of measures including below-ground measurement devices, natural gas leak surveys, geotechnical analysis, mapping and satellite monitoring. Burdeniuk explained a satellite passes over the valley every 24 days monitoring movement.

The SaskEnergy spokesperson said property owners may not see cracks or other physical signs of ground movement on their property, but the infrastructure carrying gas to the property is under strain. SaskEnergy has upgraded their infrastructure, slack loops allowing the line to move, but Burdeniuk said they are seeing damage to the loops.

The natural gas service is set to be disconnected Sept. 5 unless conditions change. Burdeniuk noted something such as drastic rains could force the energy company to shut off the natural gas service earlier.

Impacting about 16 per cent of its customer base in the area, the service removal is the largest single disconnect for the energy provider. In 2015, SaskEnergy disconnected service to 30 customers in the area.

SaskEnergy is offering assistance to those who will need to switch to a new fuel source. Each impacted property owner will be given a $2,500 allowance. And customers who have paid to have their gas lines set up in the last 10 years will receive a portion of the line cost back.

Customers looking for more information are able to call SaskEnergy at 1-844-465-9722.

