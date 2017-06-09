Era draws to close with dissolve of Southey Cable Company

Submitted by Connie Hall

Southey residents will continue to have access to cable television but the era of the Southey Cable Company has come to a close.

The Southey Cable Company, locally owned and operated under the auspice of the Town of Southey, started formation in October 1986 and began operation in 1987.

In 1986, changes to Saskatchewan legislation enabled municipal governments to become directly involved in the ownership and operation of television distribution facilities. The federal government correspondingly agreed to allow municipal governments to hold television distribution licences, and the federal regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) was directed to licence such systems.

When word hit the airwaves, a group of interested Southey residents, tired of receiving only two English speaking channels, approached town council. This group consisted of Garnet Skinner, Joe Butel, Ruth Weisbrot, Mary Davis, Elsie Ulrich , Sandy Schultz, and Terry Mildenbeger. Council gave the green light for the group to pursue the issue and find out how much support there was for it.

The group contacted SaskTel to find out what options were available to them. Installation of a cable system entailed system design, acquisition of hardware, access to pole easement (pole support structure) through SaskTel and finally the cable installation. Most cable systems in small communities were aerial (hung from existing power poles) and only SaskTel had access to easement on the poles for cable television.

Gary Kayter from Dysart Cable provided the group with invaluable information and suggestions based on their experiences operating their cable company.

Letters and surveys were sent out and the whole town was canvassed to garner support. Out of 310 households, 150 said they were interested. With the support, work then began in earnest. SaskTel provided a detailed system design and all materials and consulting services but advised the group to hire an outside contractor to do the line work. Upon their recommendation, Teleplex Services Corp. Ltd. out of Winnipeg, Man. were hired. They also had to apply for a broadcasting licence from the CRTC.

The approximate cost of the project was $92,000. To afford the undertaking, each interested resident paid a $300 non-refundable fee with three payment options available for a drop to their home. The group received an overwhelming response with 179 connections and a total of $44,350. The Town of Southey backed a $60,000, five-year loan for the balance which was paid off with revenue from the cable operation by Dec. 5, 1990.

The first official cable committee was made up by Garnet Skinner, Terry Mildenberger, Joe Butel, Sandy Schultz, Ruth Weisbord, Elsie Ulrich, Brad Mohr and Town of Southey representative Barry Knoll. Garnet Skinner served as chairman for the committee from 1986-1993.

The first cable room was housed in the town office complex. A new building was erected on Cowper St. in 1992, fenced in 1993, and an addition was added in 2006.

Southey Cable started with 10 channels in 1987. Channel additions were made frequently over the following years with minor changes in subscriber fees. Sixty channels were available as a basic analog package by 2008.

Earthvision from Saskatoon became the main maintenance support in 1989 and continued in that capacity until the end. In 1998, Earthvision did a complete replacement of equipment and cables and increased the Southey Cable Company’s capacity to carry up to 60 channels which cost approximately $60,000.

In 2002, Southey Cable joined the Canadian Cable Systems Alliance Inc. (CCSA), an organization that negotiates with signal suppliers for better prices for small cable companies and also handles the overall payments to each party. Southey Cable paid one lump sum to CCSA monthly.

A Community Channel was added in 2006.

Town employees, Gordon Baragar and Gerald Irwin were invaluable service technicians with aid from Earthvision.

Major changes in technology were taking place rapidly and the cable committee could see the writing on the wall. Either they make the big move to digital and high definition service or lose more and more subscribers to the dishes. In 2010 major changes were made and the system was upgraded to include digital and high definition.

The expansion to a digital headend with high definition was made possible through a program for small cable operations called HITS QT PLUS offered by Shaw Broadcasting. The approximate cost of expansion was over $60,000.00

The only way the capacity of the system could manage the upgrade was to cut the analog package to 40 channels.

A lot of hours were put in organizing the transition starting in the spring of 2009. Getting permission to carry different signals, signing contracts, putting together the various packages, working with the public to garner their support and sign up, and installation of all the new digital equipment took many months of preparation but was successfully launched in the new format in the summer of 2010. The ground work for this transition was made possible by Connie Hall’s dedication and supreme efforts. Terry Scheuer was hired briefly to install set top boxes in homes. Charles Hall spent many volunteer hours answering calls to homes to improve signals and trouble shoot other problems.

As of 2013, a variety of packages and channels were being offered: the analog package of 40 excellent channels was still available; the Bronze Digital Basic Package of over 90 quality channels; Bronze Digital Basic with 25 high definition channels; silver level package of the above plus seven theme packages; and the gold level package consisting of all of the above with the addition of the Movie Channel package. A choice of two set-top boxes, standard digital box and the high definition dual recorder box, were offered for purchase.

Terry Mildenberger stepped down in 2013 after a 25 year stint. He had served as chairman since 1993. Other cable committee members were Darrell Wagner (1993-2001), Joe Butel (1986- 2017 ) Garth Neher (1993- 2017 ), Charles Hall (1994- 2017 ), Martin Lingelbach (2009-2017 ), Gord Baragar (2009-2013), Ken Staruiala (2009-2017 ), Trent Senft (2009-2017 ), Pat Mooney (2015-2017) and Connie Hall (1987-2004) as administrator and (2004-2017) as committee member.

In 2016, the cable service was notified that major changes were taking place in the broadcasting field. Shaw Broadcast Services was beginning to transition to a total digital system, eliminating all analog service. These changes meant major changes for Southey Cable and would make all set top boxes obsolete as well. The company was also losing Earthvision as their technical support as they amalgamated with Access Communication.

With all of the changes in technology and the loss of technical support, the cable company committee members came to the realization the company could not continue. In November 2016, rather than leaving everyone without cable, Access Communication was approached to see if they were interested in taking over the Southey system. In December 2016, Access agreed to offer cable television to the town of Southey. It was with great regret that Southey Cable dissolved as of March 31, 2017.

Prior to dissolving, the cable committee consisted of Joe Butel, Connie Hall, Garth Neher, Charles Hall, Martin Lingelbach, Ken Staruiala, Trent Senft and Pat Mooney. Town employees Ferne Senft and Mallory Bezan handled the administrative duties and Gerald Irwin the technical end.

As Southey Cable operated under the auspice of the Town of Southey, any existing funds were turned over to the town. During operation the Cable Committee had accumulated somewhere in the vicinity of $145,000. The committee made a recommendation to the Town of Southey that $100,000 go towards a new health centre/fire hall, and the remaining funds go towards addressing the accessibility at the existing health centre (lift) and any remaining funds be used towards town beautification.

The Cable Committee is appreciative to all of the subscribers who supported the system over the last 30 years.

