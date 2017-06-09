Dedication to an inspiration: Work underway to rename Highway 54 after Harry Daniels

by Carol Rose Daniels

Harry Daniels. The man who put Metis in the Constitution.

“He is the only one of two people in Canada who has fought to have Metis included,” his niece Jenny Matts said, “the other is Louis Riel.”

An important figure in Canadian history, Daniels made his home in Regina Beach.

“He worked for more than 40 years on behalf of Metis people, travelling across Canada and internationally,” said Matts, who also resides in Regina Beach.

Daniels passed away in 2004 but his family believes his contribution needs to be remembered. The family has now started a movement.

“We are looking for support to have Highway 54 renamed to Harry Daniels Trail,” explained Matts. Highway 54 is the roadway leading towards Regina Beach.

The process of renaming the stretch has already begun. At a public meeting in Regina Beach last week, Matts explained the family has petitioned the province. She addressed a crowd of about 70 people and she is asking for support for the renaming.

“The Town of Regina Beach will be creating a steering committee regarding the request,” said Matts. “I encourage any Regina Beach residents that are interested in sitting on the steering committee to contact the Town Office. Thank you for your consideration. Your support would be greatly appreciated.”

She says already people are signing up and others have agreed to write letters of support. There is no deadline on when a renaming might happen. Matts say she is just grateful that the process is now underway.

Chronology of achievements by Harry W. Daniels

1960’s – Founding member of the Metis Society of Saskatchewan

1976 – 1981 President of the Native Council of Canada

1979 – Chair of the Aboriginal Justice Council

1979 – Accomplished author with three books on Metis rights

1982 – Primarily responsible for negotiating recognition of the Metis into the Constitution Act of Canada

1997 – 2000 Petitioned the United Nations to pressure the Canadian Government to meet its obligations to Aboriginal Peoples in Canada

2003 – Received an Honourary Doctorate of Laws from the University of Ottawa

2004 – Awarded Order of the Metis Nation by the Metis National Council

2016 Daniels v. Canada – a historic Supreme Court ruling – a declaration that Metis & non-status Indians be recognized as Indians within the Constitution.

