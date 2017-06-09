Annual Walleye Classic reels in record number of anglers

For another year Regina Beach’s annual fishing derby reeled in a record number of anglers.

A total of 122 teams entered to compete in the Regina Beach and District Lions Club’s Walleye Classic June 3 and 4, a catch and release tournament that is part of the Saskatchewan Walleye Trail.

Competitors hit the water at Last Mountain Lake early Saturday morning, the first flight of boats heading out at 6 a.m. The second flight followed at 7 a.m. After eight hours on the water the first flight returned at 2 p.m., the second at 3 p.m., anglers with catch looking to weigh-in. Each boat was able to bring in a total of five fish — three slot fish and two large fish. Being a catch and release tournament, any fish brought in dead cost the competitor 20 per cent of their weight.

After weigh-in, any fish stunned from their catch or with oxygen filling their bladders, were taken to an oxygenated tank to be helped by volunteers. Tended fish were released back into the water to swim another day.

Despite adverse conditions, high winds creating white caps on the lake, at the end of the first day competitors brought in 464 fish collectively weighing 1,585.38 pounds.

Reeling in the biggest catch of the day was Joe Seminiuk and Gary Thomas with a walleye weighing 10.62 pounds.

Sunday dawned with lighter winds, and at the close of the second day competitors brought in a total of 456 fish weighing 1,452.94 pounds. Over the two-day event anglers brought in 3,038.32 pounds of fish.

Out in the boat with his grandfather David Knaus was Luca, 7. The young fisherman, who was recognized as the event’s junior contestant, reeled in one more fish than his grandfather on both Saturday and Sunday.

After the completion of weigh-in Sunday afternoon prizes were awarded to the weekend’s winners. The Regina Beach and District Lions Club paid out cash prizes to the top 15 teams of the weekend. Also recognized were the top mixed team, largest catch and hidden weights. This year the hidden weights for Saturday and Sunday were caught by the same team — Martin and Lisa Langille. It was another first for the tournament.

Reeling in the grand prize of $12,000 was Dean Paslawski from Choiceland and Ryan Johnston of Regina, who brought in 51.16 pounds of fish over the two day tournament — 23.98 pounds Saturday and 27.18 Sunday.

The pair said they have been competing in the tournament for many years, and while they have placed in the top 10 before, this year marked their first, first place win.

Having participated in the tournament for a number of years, both fishermen complimented the Lions on the event.

“They run a really nice show,” said Johnston.

The annual tournament benefits projects of the local club.

“It’s our major fundraiser for the year,” said Lion Ken Peters. He estimated this year’s event would draw in about $10,000.

With the record number of entries Peters described the event as a success, which was made possible by the many volunteers, both Lions and non-lions members.

The winners of the Regina Beach Lions Walleye Classic are as follows:

First – Dean Paslawski and Ryan Johnston, 51.16 lbs

Second – Shane Belter and Tom Johnston, 47.64 lbs

Third – Brad Zimmer and Jason Deusing, 45.06 lbs

Fourth – Orrin Cameron and Cameron Jones, 44.33 lbs

Fifth – Daryl Dean and Kevin Matiachuk, 43.62 lbs

Sixth – Delvin Kushniryk and Ken Diment, 41.89 lbs

Seventh – Josh Senger and Zac Abbot, 41.78 lbs

Eighth – Paul Brunette and Luke Sholter, 41.60 lbs

Ninth – Tracy and Carter Tangen, 40.64 lbs

10th – Ryan Stagg and Terry Magel, 40.44 lbs

11th -Bob Schlosser and Kevin Hollerbaum, 40.35 lbs

12th – Cory Bjornson and Nathan Schmidt, 40.34 lbs

13th – Randy Olson and Trent Ediger, 39.76 lbs

14th – Greg and Sonia Earis, 39.54 lbs

15th – Dave Deutscher and Bryan Dygdala, 39.16 lbs

Hidden weight, Saturday and Sunday – Martin and Lisa Langille

Top mixed team – Steve and Rhonda Bartlett, 28.12 lbs

Heaviest fish – Daryl Dean and Kevin Matiachuk, 11.04 lbs

WPR