Annual show brings together eclectic mix of valley art

Watercolours? Check. Mixed media? Check. Glass work? Check. Ceramics? Check.

Works of art in all shapes, sizes and colours found their place in Lumsden’s Centennial Hall May 26 and 27 during the Second Annual Valley Art Show and Sale.

The second annual show, sponsored by the Lumsden and District Arts Council, transformed the local hall into a temporary art gallery featuring an eclectic mix of works created by artists from across the valley.

Opening Friday evening, art enthusiasts had the chance to meet the artists behind the unique creations. Saturday, residents had another opportunity to take in the show.

Abstract and figurative art, photographs and freehand machine embroidery adorned display boards set up in the hall. Three-dimensional works of art decorated display tables — glass, ceramics and metal works.

On the metal works table, a u-joint and the top of an oxygen bottle for welding came together to form a penguin. The piece was created by Lumsden artist Wayne Johnston. Johnston took welding at Saskatchewan Polytechnic, formerly SIAST. The artist said he had been painting and drawing for around 45 years, and it was in the last 15 years he got started in metal.

“My art side switched over from doing painting,” Johnston said.

The artist explained he loves the idea of using scrap to create art. Many of his pieces contain metal parts picked from the ditch, parts that others would see no use for.

“I just love recycling stuff,” he said.

A large metal tulip weighing 75 pounds greeted guests in the entry way of the hall, Johnston’s piece paired with a large complementary acrylic titled “Through the trees” by Amanda Popkin of Lumsden.

The tulip leaves were created by broken car springs. Johnston said he loves the idea of taking metal that is heavy and bulky, and making it to look organic and flowing, like the petals of a flower.

This year’s show and sale brought together artwork created by 18 artists from the Lumsden district.

Erin Partridge, chair of the Lumsden and District Arts Council said she was pleased with the show.

“The goal from the Arts Council’s point of view is we want local people to see good art and we want local artists to show their art,” she said.

There was no cost of entry into the show and sale, though art goers had the chance to donate through a free will offering, the funds collected going towards the bursary sponsored by the local arts council each year.

The event was organized by four arts council members — Erin Partridge, Debbie Hooper, Hope Landry and Barbara Goretzky — the members making up the art show committee.

