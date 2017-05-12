Just the name of them can make a person’s skin crawl —ticks.

Sitting under a shady tree to eat lunch on a hot day seems like the perfect idea. Until one or more of those arachnids are found crawling on you, looking to latch on for its own meal.

And because of the province’s mild winter and wet spring, experts are expecting there to be even more of those crawling creatures out this year. April showers bring May flowers…and ticks? Fantastic.

Though staying in all summer to avoid being lunch could be tempting, there are some tricks to help prevent getting ticks:

• Wear light coloured clothing that covers as much skin as possible.

• Avoid walking, working or playing in long grass or overgrown brush.

• Stay in the centre of the tail while hiking.

• Keep pets out of wooded areas and long grass.

• Use repellent with DEET.

But since these methods don’t guarantee those pesky arachnids won’t find their way onto you, always check clothing for ticks before coming indoors, and do a more thorough check inside.

Tweezers are the recommended tool to get rid of a latched tick by gently grasping the tick’s head as close to the skin as possible and pulling straight out. Experts say to stay away from applying matches, cigarettes or petroleum jellies as it may cause an infected tick to release bacteria into the wound.

Saskatchewan is mainly home to two types of ticks: the American dog tick and the Rocky Mountain wood tick.

According to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, more than 94 per cent of ticks submitted to the province’s surveillance system are the American dog tick.

So the bright side, the province is not normally home to the type that carry lyme disease; though they have been found from time to time.

WPR