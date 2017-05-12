Heritage Home hosts warm exhibition

Written by Kelvin Andreas

We called it the middle bedroom in my grandparent’s house. Technically it was in the middle, however realistically it wasn’t much of a bedroom. A sewing machine occupied most of the small space between the door and the closet, and fabric, some rolled neatly in bolts and some cut into a plethora of polygons separated into corresponding piles, took up a lot of the space where someone might sleep. This was where my grandmother did her quilting. This was where she went to ensure each bed in the house was covered in a cozy warmth when her grown children and their families came to visit.

To my grandmother, her quilts were simple creations of a utilitarian necessity, and would never have considered them patchwork pieces of art, but like a lot of life from her era, things have changed. No more was that evident than at the Eighth Annual Lumsden Community Quilter’s Exhibition held May 6 at the Lumsden and District Heritage Home.

From the moment you entered the building, it was obvious this once relaxing pastime had outgrown it’s functional purpose and evolved into an art form worthy of public display. Down the hallways and around the main cafeteria area, 130 quilts hung in galleryesque presentation for the 155 visitors to appreciate. For the price of admission attendees were offered the opportunity to vote on their favourite quilt. This year’s viewer’s choice was awarded to local quilter Lorna Brotzel and her appropriately titled creation, Splendid Sampler.

Among the many examples of unequivocal talent hanging throughout the home was a piece submitted by exhibitor Tannis Fahlamn of Regina titled Crack’n the Code. This particular quilt won first in its category at the Quilt Canada Show in Toronto.

A highlight of the show has always been to shine the spot light on the work of one particular quilter. Because of her masterful commitment to the craft, this year’s featured quilter was Valerie Allard. Quilting for about 18 years, her goal is to create six to 10 quality pieces per year. On May 6, 31 of those pieces, showcasing her aptitude and artistry, were proudly on display in one wing of the Heritage Home.

Not only does the annual show introduce the abundance of talent living within the community and surrounding district, it is also used as a fund raiser for the Heritage Home itself, which hosts the event. Through the raffle, this year’s winner was Pat Ellis of Regina, door admission and the sale of goods, $5,255 much needed dollars were raised and will go to the operation of the Heritage Home and the purchase of major equipment needed to efficiently run it.

WPR