Dilke highway finishes second in Worst Roads Campaign

An area highway has lost its rank as the worst road in the province, but the roadway didn’t fall far.

Highway 354 near Dilke ranked second in the 2017 CAA Worst Roads Campaign. In 2015 and 2016, the roadway ranked first in the top 10. La Loche’s Highway 155 claimed the top spot in this year’s campaign.

Highway 322 near Silton also made the top 10, coming in ninth. In both 2015 and 2016, the road claimed third place.

“This year’s final top 10 includes a few nominated roads from previous worst roads campaigns. This perhaps tells us that road users still have some safety concerns,” said Christine Niemczyk, director of communications with CAA Saskatchewan, in a news release.

The top 10 worst roads for 2017 are:

First – Saskatchewan 155, La Loche

Second – Saskatchewan 354, Dilke

Third – Highway 21, Paradise Hill

Fourth – Saskatchewan 47, Springside

Fifth – Saskatchewan 26, Loon Lake

Sixth – Saskatchewan 255, Nipawin

Seventh – Saskatchewan 35, Love

Eighth – 2nd Avenue South, Hepburn

Ninth – Saskatchewan 322, Silton

Tenth – Saskatchewan 51, Kerrobert

This year’s campaign brought in a record breaking 6,496 votes between April 3 to 28. In 2016 the campaign received 4,298 votes and 4,556 in 2015.

Potholes were the top complaint of motorists. The worst roads could also have cracks, crumbling pavement, poor or no signage, traffic congestion or little infrastructure for walking or cycling.

There is hope for Highway 354 as work is currently underway 16.9 kilometres north of its junction with Highway 11. While under construction motorists are being asked to reduce their speed. There may also be fresh oil, loose stones, surface breaks and one lane traffic with road crews working.

Upgrading for both highways 354 and 322 were included in the 2016-2017 provincial budget. The same budget also included maintenance and repairs to highways 220 and 322 in the Silton-Strasbourg area.

WPR