Regina Beach encouraged to get active with Go Out and Play Challenge

Be it running, walking, skating or cycling, community members in Regina Beach are being encouraged to go out and get active.

The south shore community is competing in Saskatchewan in motion’s Go Out and Play Challenge, powered by the Saskatchewan Blue Cross.

From March 1 to 10, residents are challenged to get moving in any activity they choose, and then log their minutes each day in support of their community. Participants are encouraged to engage in at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day.

To log hours, residents can visit the Go Out and Play Challenge website and create a profile. Participants can then log their daily activity until March 11.

Those living outside the town also have the opportunity to take part; a student away at university or a snowbird in Arizona can track their minutes online to help boost their hometown’s numbers. During the challenge, anyone is able to log their minutes in support of a community.

A person is able to record a maximum of 120 minutes per day.

By participating, Regina Beach has the opportunity to win $10,000 for a community project. For south shore, a skate and bike park.

The community with the most minutes of logged physical activity during the challenge will be declared the grand prize winner. The community with the second highest numbers will be awarded $5,000 for their project.

Regina Beach is competing against 25 other communities from across Saskatchewan. Municipalities vying for the grand prize include White City, Pangman, Hanley, Meadow Lake, Weyburn, Eston and Lloydminster.

Two community associations, both from Saskatoon, are also participating for a chance at $10,000, the funds specifically for communities or neighbourhoods in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

The winning communities will be announced by March 15.

South shore participants are also being encouraged to take photos while being active and post them on the Regina Beach Parks and Rec Facebook page with the hashtag #GOAP2017.

Activity ideas are available at Saskatchewan in motion or push2play.ca.

WPR