Curling Across the Nation stops in Lumsden

At one time, curling rinks were a hub in rural communities, the rink drawing members of all ages to watch or participate in the sport as Canadian as hockey. But today, as curling buildings age and fewer members join, some rinks are struggling in the communities they once thrived.

To bring recognition to the sport and raise funds for his home curling club, one man has made it his mission to curl across Canada.

Rob Swan began his campaign Curling Across the Nation over two years ago, hopscotching across the country. He has curled in every province except Newfoundland, and has visited 237 curling facilities across the globe. Swan played 14 games in 11 days in 10 countries.

Recently he made the goal to visit 44 clubs in 14 days. And Lumsden was one of the stops.

The curler, hailing from Harvey Station in New Brunswick, visited the local curling rink Jan. 20, stoping to curl a six-end, non-competitive game with club members.

Swan said Curling Across the Nation was born out of a suggestion from a co-worker. The New Brunswick curler originally considered curling in all 31 clubs in his home province and finding sponsors for each game in order to raise money for his local curling rink. The curling rink in Harvey Station, built in 1961, is the oldest facility in the community of around 360 people. In need of renovations, Swan thought curling all the clubs could raise much needed funds. But with a job that takes him across Canada, a co-worker suggested curling the nation.

Swan decided to take on the challenge, the long time curler recognizing that many curling rinks are facing the same situation as Harvey Station.

“Clubs are scrambling to try to raise money to change a light bulb,” he said.

But Swan noted it is not just about fundraising. He is looking to curl across the nation to make a difference and would like to hit every club in the country if he can, as long as he is able to mentally, physically and financially. The curler is paying for the campaign out of his own pocket.

Swan, who has been curling for approximately 40 years, recognized curling is the only sport that allows the entire community to take part.

“There’s not one part of Canadian society that can not come out here and curl,” he said.

“Curling is the only sport you can learn when you’re five years old and you keep that sport for a lifetime.”

Lumsden curler Sam Wills began curling at the age of eight. At the age of 14 he organized his first bonspiel and now four years later, he is the events co-ordinator for the Lumsden Curling Club, still enjoying the game he learned as a child.

“I love the strategy,” said Wills.

The events co-ordinator noted he began curling at the encouragement of family friends. He was playing hockey at the time as well, but at the age of 11, he started curling full time.

Wills recognized the importance of Swan’s message.

“Each club goes through the same thing every year,” said Wills.

He noted the Lumsden club does “alright” but said it is always nice to see new people come in the door.

The local rink hosts afternoon curling on Tuesday and Thursday, is home to the CPS Super League and has students using the ice for their physical education classes.

Despite the challenges being faced by community curling clubs, Swan noted he still sees hope.

“There’s an optimism in almost every club for this sport,” he said.

