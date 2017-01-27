Craven Elks take on youthful Rage

Members of the Craven Elks took to the volleyball court at Lumsden High School (LHS) Jan. 22. For some, it was the first time playing the sport. For others, the game was second nature. But smiles lit the faces of all as the Elks took on the Rage, the area’s 14U girls club team.

Laughter filled the LHS gymnasium as the two groups played a game of friendly competition, the Rage looking official in their red, black and white jerseys.

The jerseys were made possible by sponsorship from the local Elks. Craven’s Elks helped the 14U girls team purchase jerseys and volleyballs last season, the team’s first season together.

Elk member Fred Buhay said the purpose of the game Sunday night was to enjoy a fun game embodying the spirit of the Elks organization. Elks strive to better the communities where they live and help those in need.

Connor McEwen, head coach for the Rage, recognized the game was organized as a way to say thank you to the Elks for their contribution.

In their official jerseys, the 14U team claimed victory at their tournament held in Lumsden Saturday, beating Nipawin in the final. Sunday evening the 14U team brought fierce but friendly competition as they took on the Elks, some facing their parents on the other side of the net.

Following the evening game the athletes were treated to pizza in Craven.

WPR