RM council hears from first responder

The group is made up of a small number of volunteers. But in an emergency they hold a large job, attending a scene, lending a hand until an ambulance arrives.

RM of Lumsden council learned more about the areas medical first responders during their regular council meeting Jan. 26.

Nancy Cherney, a member of the Lumsden First Responders, explained there are first responder groups within several of the areas communities – Lumsden, Craven, Regina Beach and Bethune.

In Lumsden, she noted, the unit has five roster members.

When a medical emergency occurs, Cherney explained the first responders are activated at the same time as an ambulance. The responder is given the land location and sometimes the individual’s name.

In their personal vehicle, the member heads to the fire hall to pick up the unit’s medical bag before heading to the call location, which Cherney said could be in town, on the highway or at an acreage.

Upon arrival, responders are able to administer CPR or oxygen if required, take blood pressure, dress wounds or begin collecting the patient’s history.

“It really is that initial emergency care,” Cherney said, noting the responders are not authorized to administer medication.

The first responder recognized an ambulance 15 to 20 minutes away during a medical emergency is a long time to wait, and the first responders unit offers that initial care.

“I would say a large part of what we do is calm people down,” she said.

Cherney described the first responders program as a “very hands on service.”

The program is rostered with the Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region, the region providing basic CPR training and an “extensive five days of training” as well as medical supplies such as bandages.

However, Cherney noted the group’s automated external defibrillator (AED), battery replacements or anything the group members want to individually carry are at their own cost.

“Anything bigger, we have to acquire on our own,” Cherney explained.

When asked by Division 1 councillor Jeremy Andrew what council could do to help the first responders group, Cherney advocated for more location information on area homes.

Cherney explained one of the biggest challenges is finding a person’s location, especially in the rural areas, the responder noting volunteers have to know the area well enough to know where the home’s approach is.

She explained while she has GPS on her phone, it does not always help.

The first responder said having RM maps added to their equipment could help. Cherney also said the council could ensure clear road signs and encourage their ratepayers to give clear instructions when they call.

Chief administrative officer Darcie Cooper inquired if grant funding could assist the group.

Cherney noted the funding would allow members to take additional training beyond what is provided by the health region.

Council agreed to discuss ways to provide land descriptions to the first responders group.

Division 6 councillor Cody Jordison is set to bring recommendations back to council.

Other meeting highlights

• Municipal officials gave final reading to their new Code of Ethics Bylaw.

• Council was presented with information on the 2017 revaluation conducted by the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency. This year marks a revaluation of property assessments, setting a new base.

“It’s your financial foundation for the local governments,” said Vanessa Vaughn, SAMA Regina regional manager. She noted the assessments provide the foundation for the taxes sent out by a municipality.

The new base date is Jan. 1, 2015. To create the base, sales were used from Jan, 1, 2011 to Dec, 31, 2014.

At the time of the meeting, official assessment values for 2017 had not yet been made public.

• New Division 2 councillor Charlene Richmond has been appointed to the joint administration committee, the group comprised of RM and Town of Lumsden officials.

• Council officials have moved to sign the province’s over-dimensional route agreement.

• Council gave final reading to Bylaw No. 02-17, a bylaw amending the RM’s Tax Certificate Bylaw. The bylaw increases fees to $15 per parcel, up from $10, for assessment statements, tax due statements and water certificates. The tax certificate fee remains at $25.

The registered or assessed owner of the property continues to be exempt from the fees.