Jr. Devils claim second in home tournament

With a home court advantage and local fans filling the stands, the Lumsden High School (LHS) junior boys basketball team claimed second in their exhibition tournament.

But while the team beat their rivals and only lost one game, staff advisor for the team Corey Terry recognized the games were not about trophies or medals, but about playing time.

During the tournament, three visiting teams — Greenall, Martin and Vanier — along with Lumsden, played full games.

“It was about skill building,” said Terry.

The staff advisor also noted the tournament was an opportunity to play on the home court. Being part of the Regina league, Terry noted there are few opportunities to play in Lumsden.

The exhibition tournament kicked off Jan. 27, Lumsden taking on the Greenall Griffins. Daniel Punga coached the team to victory, the score 74-57.

Lumsden took the lead in the first quarter, up by 12 points, and the team came out strong in the first part of the second. But by half time, Greenall trailed by only three.

A tight match had fans on the edge of their seats, for each basket scored by Lumsden, Greehall answered with one of their own. But Lumsden held on to their lead, at the end of the third, Lumsden ahead by five points. In the fourth, the team made shot after shot, three pointers giving the local team a further edge to secure the win.

“We were happy to beat our rival the Greenall Griffins,” said Terry.

Saturday morning the local team lost to Martin but came back against Vanier.

Martin claimed first in the exhibition tournament, remaining undefeated in their three games. Lumsden claimed second with one loss, followed by Greenall and Vanier.