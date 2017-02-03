Drive-in movies coming to Lumsden

Come this spring, the sounds of Hollywood magic will fill River Park as Lumsden welcomes an ode to a past era – drive-in movies.

The Town of Lumsden has entered into a contract with outdoor movie provider Moonlight Movies. Town council approved the contract during their regular council meeting Jan. 24. Moonlight Movies co-owner Shawn Barrett signed the two-year contract Jan. 27.

“We’re pretty excited,” said Barrett.

Moonlight Movies is the former operator of the drive-in theatre in Manitou Beach. The company began in 2013, showing movies in the grass in Moose Jaw before hosting a drive-in movie event at Regina’s Northgate Mall.

“That’s kind of what gave us our start,” said Barrett.

Moonlight Movies stepped in to hold the event after a Facebook page created by high school students working to bring a drive-in movie to the city went viral.

After three years of operating the permanent drive-in in Manitou Beach, the company began looking for a new location. With the help of community co-ordinator Chris Exner, Moonlight Movies chose Lumsden.

The inaugural movie is set to play May long weekend, pending weather.

Though no movie has yet been announced, Barrett noted the film will be family friendly, Moonlight Movies focusing on G and PG rated films, something everyone can watch.

Barrett recognized the company has attempted to play other film genres, but found family friendly flicks are the best received.

And the scariest movie they have ever screened is Jurassic Park.

The company co-owner added they will be showing movies that are slightly older, some that have not yet made it to DVD, and others that could be considered a classic, like Grease.

The movies will be showing on a large blow-up screen in the east parking lot. Speakers will be placed on the grass for those from the campground wishing to bring lawn chairs to watch the flick, while those enjoying the film from the comfort of their car will have the sound coming over their radios.

Exner recognized that parking space for the films will be limited. It is estimated the site could hold 50 vehicles.

Both Barrett and Exner explained it will be a learning experience to manage traffic flow at the venue.

In addition to the movies themselves, Barrett said they also have ideas for theme nights, such as a Disney theme that could bring some movie characters to life.

“We want to try and do extras,” he said.

Depending on popularity, Exner noted the movies could take place Friday and Saturday.

Moonlight Movies will also be operating the concession, the company boasting the best popcorn.

Movie listings will be available on the company’s website and Facebook page, as well as the town’s website.

With a large Facebook following, Exner noted the movies could have a pull outside the community.

“It could be a bit of a tourist draw too,” he said.

Though prices have not yet been set, it was noted they will be family friendly.

Other meeting highlights

• Town of Lumsden council were presented with information from the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency (SAMA) regarding the 2017 revaluation year.

Every four years SAMA updates assessed property values to reflect a new base, the new base date Jan. 1, 2015.

During the presentation, SAMA representative Vanessa Vaughn summarized the revaluation process and explained how it would impact the town. Official assessment values for 2017 had not yet been made public at the time of the meeting.

• Council gave third and final reading to their Code of Ethics Bylaw.

• Town officials have authorized the temporary road closure of James Street North from Second to Fourth Avenue for the 2017 Scarecrow Festival’s street market.

• Council passed a resolution in support of the local school division.