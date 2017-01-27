LHS graduate gives back with RBC’s Make 150 Count

Though no longer a student at Lumsden High School (LHS), a recent graduate is continuing to give back to her former school.

Mason Babey selected to give back to her former high school through the Royal Bank of Canada’s Canada 150 initiative. The initiative, celebrating Canada’s upcoming birthday, provides select young Canadians with $150 to make a difference within their community.

Recognized as a positive community member, Babey was given $150 to make a difference within Lumsden.

The recent LHS graduate selected to enrich the lives of three students at LHS by donating the funds to the classroom of teacher Heather Winter. Winter works with three differently-abled students, and she often uses games to assist in the development of numeracy, literacy and social skills.

With the donation, students Cassie Curtis, Blake McLaren and Talen Erdman had the opportunity to go to Mastermind Toys and pick out a variety of puzzles and interactive games to further their education while having fun.

“We are always looking for opportunities to get out into the community and provide life-skill opportunities to our students,” said Winter in an email. “Being chosen as recipients of this funding provided (the students) with some ownership for choosing games and activities that they could all use and enjoy together. Not only did they have to consult with one another, but they had to communicate with the store manager to make their wish list fit within a budget, taxes included. This forced them to eliminate some items that were perhaps too expensive and not really practical for everyone.”

Winter noted all three students were very proud of their choices.

Babey said she selected the school because it was not only a good way to give back to her former high school, but it was also an opportunity to be a good leader for other students in the school by making a positive change.

“The importance of giving back to Mrs. Winter’s classroom is just simply wanting to do good for some amazing kids. It makes me happy to know that school can have that little bit of extra excitement for them with the new resources they have now,” said Babey.

The former student attended the school to see and enjoy some of the games the students had picked out.

“It was super heartwarming to see how much fun everyone was having with their new toys and games,” said Babey. “Talon and Blake raced the Lego cars they built down the hallway, and it was the greatest time. Cassie and I played a few rounds of a game together and there were lots of smiles and laughs. My time spent with the students definitely made me feel like it was the best thing to do with the $150 RBC granted me.”

Babey, former president of the high school’s SRC, recognized the importance of being involved in the community.

“I have been given many experiences and memories from this community, and giving back is a way to keep the cycle going for more people to enjoy the same benefits that I have down the road,” said Babey.

The LHS graduate is also helping coach the 14U girls Lumsden Rage volleyball team. A volleyball player herself, Babey said it’s “rewarding to be able to help an awesome group of girls grow and play volleyball.”

Babey expressed her appreciation to RBC for giving people across Canada the chance to spread positive energy for Canada’s upcoming birthday.

“It’s refreshing to see companies giving back. You usually can’t go wrong when you’re trying to do good,” said Babey.

