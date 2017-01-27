Former Prairie Valley trustee speaks out against amalgamation

A former Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) trustee took a no-holds barred approach as she voiced her opinion on the education report that could further amalgamate Saskatchewan’s public school boards and move from elected to appointed board officials.

Sandi Urban, a former trustee with the Prairie Valley School Division Board of Education, spoke out against the potential changes during the division’s annual meeting of electors held in Lumsden Jan. 19.

“Politics is banging on the door of the classroom and it’s going to interfere with student learning,” she began.

Having been on the board, Urban recognized that a trustee is not always able to speak freely. No longer a board member, Urban spoke as a member of the public, addressing the released Educational Governance Review Report.

The report, released in late December, offers three models for future school board governance, from a single provincial public school board to further division amalgamation. The report also suggested appointed instead of elected school board officials.

Urban dispelled reasons used to support amalgamation and a move to appointed school boards.

“Implying that trustees are not qualified is a bunch of hooey,” she said, recognizing in a democratic system, everyone has the right to seek public office.

She explained that the Prairie Valley board, like every school board in the province, recognizes there are skills needed to act as a trustee, and therefore provide professional development training for board members.

“Board members aren’t educational professionals,” she said. “We’re the voice of community.”

Urban dispelled the idea of cost savings by noting the last amalgamation saw approximately three years of additional funding, and that 11 sets of contracts had to be “levelled up” to create Prairie Valley.

“The focus wasn’t on kids. That cost learning, that’s costing those kids,” she said.

Urban recognized it took years to develop the culture that is now proudly called Prairie Valley.

She addressed the focus that has been given to accountability, transparency and high governance costs. Urban recognized less than one per cent of Prairie Valley’s budget is spent on governance, noting governance includes

publications and support of the division’s school community councils.

“Accountability and transparency costs money, but it costs more if we don’t have it,” she said.

Urban also noted the board faced $11 million in reductions over three years because of the education funding model, and the division is adept at finding efficiencies.

During the meeting of electors, Urban questioned why public boards are being targeted, as the review only suggests change to the province’s 18 public school boards. She noted public school division amalgamation would create further inequity within the province’s school system.

Urban recognized a minster comment that warned trustees would “be out in full force” to defend their boards.

“Our job as trustees is to defend the public voice,” exclaimed Urban.

She said last round of amalgamation, the boards came together to create equity in the system without making a public sound.

“This time I’m telling you the kids’ learning is going to suffer,” an emotional Urban said. She encouraged everyone, from the public to teachers and trustees, to tell the government it will not work.

“Student voice hasn’t even been discussed in any of the models,” she said, noting Prairie Valley has ensured student voice is at the forefront of decisions. She gave the division’s diversity policy as example.

The former trustee pointed out that the majority of people in the ministry have not experienced amalgamation and she noted only one individual on the panel convened to review the government report findings had personally experienced rural amalgamation.

“Everybody in Prairie Valley has experienced rural amalgamation and we have to tell people that we’re not going to experience it again,” said Urban.

“We don’t know how these changes in governance might translate into better educational experiences for students,” said Janet Kotylak, chair of Prairie Valley’s board of education during her report from the board. Kotylak added it is a question worth considering as the province contemplates significant changes in public school governance.

The PVSD chair said the division is “doing many good things and are always open to change and improvement,” however, the board does not understand how change in governance or amalgamating school divisions is a solution to financial challenges faced by the province.

“Our board believes in elected, not appointed board members. We don’t believe in further forced amalgamations. And we don’t believe in any change to the number of trustees bringing your voice to public education,” said Kotylak to those gathered for the meeting of electors.

Both the current chair and former trustee encouraged residents to make their voices heard. Public input was being accepted by the government until Jan. 23.

