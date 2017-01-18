The need for public consultation

Opinions

By Garry Dixon, RM of McKillop

When it comes to involving the public on key issues that would affect many ratepayers, RM councils have two ways to do this. One way, usually the more desirable, is to inform the public of a decision that needs to be made and then ask the public for input prior to drafting the resolution or bylaw. The other way is to draft the resolution or bylaw then ask the public for comments on the completed document.

However, the RM of McKillop 220 council rarely chooses to do either, but simply goes ahead and makes major, and costly, decisions without any public consultation. When was the last time the RM 220 council asked the public for any input?

There are presently two major issues before council. The first is the disposal of municipal lands, or perhaps more specifically the disposal of the municipal reserve land commonly known as Fox’s Point. Municipal lands, often referred to as dedicated lands, are lands owned and managed by the RM in which they are located. Dedicated lands may be in the form of municipal reserves, environmental reserves, buffer strips, walkways, parks, etc. Fox’s Point, currently a municipal reserve, is a well-known sand bar jutting out from the east shore of Last Mountain Lake. This naturally formed sandbar has been used by the public for decades, providing families a place to picnic, swim, wind surf and generally relax and enjoy the serenity of the surroundings.

The RM of McKillop 220 council does not seem to be content to let this long tradition continue, but rather dispose of it to a private organization. The RM has the option to retain ownership of Fox’s Point and change its status from municipal reserve to environmental reserve. Environmental reserves are restricted from development and are to remain in a natural state. Disposal of this land to a private organization cannot assure this and, in fact, could block public use of this wonderful and historic piece of land.

The second major issue is the passing of a bylaw referred to as the Interim Development Bylaw. This bylaw, as it implies, could put development in the RM of McKillop 220 on hold for an extended period of time. Is this really necessary? The RM council has the ability to control development through implementing their adopted Official Community Plan (OCP) and servicing agreements. Stopping development is a sign of insecurity of the council and does the future of the RM no good. One person, much wiser than myself once said, “If it wasn’t for development none of us would be here”.

Bylaws introduced at a council meeting become law after they have received three readings passed by the majority of council. By legislation, three readings of a bylaw can only happen at one meeting if agreed upon by all councillors. Passing a bylaw at a single meeting is bad practice and should only happen to prevent an emergency, an unsafe situation, or to prevent legal action. However, it is common practice for the RM of McKillop 220 council to attempt to push bylaws into law at a single meeting. This is the case with the disposal of municipal lands and the Interim Development Bylaw, of which neither are an emergency, unsafe situation or preventing legal action. Pushing these important issues into law at a single meeting does not allow councillors to get input from the public or time to clearly consider the consequences of decisions.