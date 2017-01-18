RM welcomes new councillor

The RM of Lumsden has a new face at the council table.

Municipal council welcomed new Division 2 councillor Charlene Richmond. Richmond, who was elected by acclamation in the Division 2 by-election, was sworn in during the regular RM of Lumsden council meeting Jan. 12.

The Division 2 seat became vacant following the municipal election of former Division 2 representative Kent Farago to reeve.

Other meeting highlights

• Reeve Farago has been named the rural municipality’s Canada 150 Community Leader. Communities across the country were invited to name representatives to the Canada 150 Community Leaders network hosted by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The network is set to help municipalities stay informed about national events and celebrations, access resources to plan events, share experiences and bring local voice to celebrations.

• In a report to council, public works manager Leighton Watts noted he has begun researching potential gravel mixes that could be suitable for use in the rural municipality, and he may have discovered a possible fit, a gravel with a lower amount of sand and slightly more clay.

Watts also reported that in an Occupational Health and Safety audit, the RM received five minor infractions but overall the audit went well.

“Very minor, no fines, they were overall happy with the facility out there,” said Watts.

• Municipal council is supporting a letter penned by the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities to Canada’s prime minister raising concern over carbon tax.

• The rural municipality is putting out a call looking for an individual to fill the volunteer position of EMO co-ordinator. An EMO co-ordinator aids the rural municipality in the event of a major emergency or disaster.

• For a second year, council is supporting the Hudson Bay Route Association, an organization geared towards promoting awareness for the continued use of the Hudson Bay Route and the Port of Churchill.