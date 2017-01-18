Qu’Appelle Valley Nordic holds inaugural biathlon

Fifty-two racers from across the province gathered in Lumsden to compete in Qu’Appelle Valley Nordic’s (QVN) inaugural snow race. The race was the province’s largest winter biathlon in the last five years.

“We had a very, very good turnout,” said Warren Pletz, president of the Qu’Appelle Valley Nordic Ski Club.

Racers, ranging in age from eight to 60, sighted-in their rifles and put on their skis for the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation’s Cup 2 and 3 Saturday and Sunday. The race had both novice and experienced athletes competing in the winter sport that combines cross country skiing with rifle marksmanship.

The Nordic facility officially opened in January of 2016. An inaugural race marked the occasion but cold weather and lack of snow prevented participants from using skis during the race. This year, enough snow dusted the ground to have participants ski the trails, though the race had to be modified slightly to account for the minimal amount of powder.

“We didn’t have penalty loops this year, we had to revise the race a little,” explained Pletz.

Instead racers were given a one minute penalty for each shot missed.

The race drew clubs from across the province, participants coming from eight clubs; Qu’Appelle Valley Nordic, Regina Biathlon, Moose Jaw Biathlon, Saskatoon Nordic, Saskatoon Bullzi, Blue Mountain Bullets from North Battleford, Biathlon Esterhazy and the 155 Royal Regina Rifles army cadets.

Saturday’s races kicked off at 1 p.m. with the girls and masters. The boys followed. Sunday, the races began at 11 a.m., the novice biathlon athletes followed by the experienced racers. During the event, the younger ages fired air rifles. All races were finished by around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Twelve of Saskatchewan’s provincial biathlon team members took part in the event.

“(The race) really went off without a hitch,” said Doug Sylvester, Biathlon Saskatchewan provincial coach.

Sylvester described the nordic centre as a “top notch facility” and recognized how it will help biathlon develop within the province because of its proximity to a major centre.

He said what’s most impressive is the Nordic centre was built without provincial funding.

Pletz recognized the facility was made possible because of sponsors and the support of the Town of Lumsden. For race day he also recognized the contributions of sponsors and volunteers.

The club president noted that biathlon is driving the development of the facility. QVN is hoping to hold provincials at the facility in the spring if there is more snow, and Pletz recognized the club is building towards holding the Western Canadian championship.