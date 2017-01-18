Lumsden council supporting longboarding event

An event that could bring longboard riders to Lumsden has received council support despite mixed views among municipal officials.

Town of Lumsden council passed a resolution Jan. 10 in support of a proposed longboarding event in Lumsden pending agreement negotiations with organizers and communication with residents who could be impacted by the event.

Darcie Cooper, CAO for the town, noted her initial concerns with the proposed event were access for existing residents along James Street South, where the event will take place, traffic management and insurance, but said all concerns seem to be well addressed, and though the event could be an inconvenience for residents, she believes it would be manageable for the one weekend. The event would close a portion of James Street South.

“We’ve got a lot of kids in town who longboard,” said councillor Rhonda Phillips in support of the event, the councillor speaking about the importance of informing local youth.

It is estimated the proposed event could bring an estimated 40 to 50 racers plus spectators.

“We’re not talking about a huge number of people,” said councillor Verne Barber. “And I would guess that a significant number of those people are just locals. We’re not talking about a flood of people.”

Councillor Byron Tumbach raised question over what service the event would fulfill in the community.

“I don’t see where using our municipal infrastructure for thrill seekers is something I can buy into,” he said.

The councillor noted though other communities such as the City of Saskatoon have participated, he has strong reservations the town could be opening themselves up to something they shouldn’t.

Tumbach also recognized that residents who could be impacted by the event were not polled, and instead the town would be saying “this is going to happen.”

“I can’t vote for this knowing that is not our role here,” he said.

The councillor noted if an accident occurred at the bottom of the hill, the town would have to live with it.

Barber agreed that the town needs to communicate with the residents who would be impacted by the event, but questioned the “thrill seeking” and danger aspect.

Tumbach said if the town wanted to be proactive, council could consider signing the road, prohibiting longboarding and skateboarding because there would be no control.

“And so you would need to put that on every hill,” said Barber.

Councillors Jane Cogger and Phillips listed other roads that would also need to be signed.

“What are they hurting?” questioned Phillips.

“If we buy into the event, we’re opening ourselves up and we have to pay that consequence,” summarized Tumbach.

Phillips noted the importance of not discriminating by sport, the councillor recognizing biathlon and biking can be considered dangerous.

“I certainly don’t see this as an extreme sport,” said Barber. “They can perform extreme tricks in this sport, but I don’t see that that’s what this is.”

Both Barber and Phillips agreed with communicating the event to the residents.

It was noted the event proposal has set up at 9 a.m. and clean up by 6 p.m. Local traffic would be able to take an alternate route, and residents would be marshalled their homes between runs as necessary.

During council Cooper suggested council supporting the event in principal and authorizing community co-ordinator Chris Exner to negotiate an event contract, as well as communication be sent to residents on the impacted street.

The motion was approved by the majority of council.