Opinions

By Rhonda Woelk, RM of Lumsden

There are elections coming up with advance polls already started. However people need to be informed of who is running in order to vote without guessing if they are voting for the person who should be in office.

I am referring mostly to those running for the school elections. Those running for municipal are more local and may be easier to find out stuff about them. For the candidates running in my voting area for the school I only know the one as a retired teacher and know nothing about the other candidate. I do not know anything about what they want to bring to the school board. I asked the school elections associate returning officer why there wasn’t any advertising on the Prairie Valley School Division website. Her reply back was that each one is responsible for their own advertising. What a shame that the PVSD website can’t have articles on each one so that it is all in one place.

Why hasn’t the staff at the Waterfront Press done articles on everyone running for both the school or municipal elections. They should be getting information from each one as to what they want to do to make improvements. What is their experience? Why are they running? I am sure that there are lots of other questions that could be asked. Are they working full time or retired? I would probably lean to voting for a retired person as they may have more time to put in. Someone working full time and trying to be on council is a challenge. I know that from experience as I work for two municipal villages. The councillors working full time have

less time to give.

I read the paper from this week and only saw one ad from someone running for Lumsden council. The paper this week (Oct 13) should have had a section for all those running for municipal and school elections.

People wonder why the voter turn out is low. For me it is a lack of knowledge. Will I vote? Only if I know something about the person I am voting for. I will not play a guessing game.