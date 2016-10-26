Stay out of the kitchen

Eau de Wintergreen column

By Liz Cameron, WPR Contributor

For a couple who are sadly lacking in culinary skills, we seem to spend an awful lot of time in our kitchen. To anyone else, this would invoke feelings of comfort and happiness, as more often than not, family thrives around the table. However, our “social hub” varies between the living room, where Dave’s chair and my desk are, and the front room, where we read the paper and discuss the news. The kitchen is our pass through zone; the dining table used as a repository for the mail coming in and recycling going out, the chairs designed for sitting but pushed into service as clothes lines on wash days.

The fridge holds as little as possible in the way of sustenance without being completely barren. This is for two reasons: the first is so that I can actually see what there is to eat and the second is so there isn’t too much food just hanging around in there beckoning to be chewed and swallowed. (I would love to find a unit that is no deeper than 12 inches. Then, when Dave opens the door and says, “I can’t find the ketchup!”, I could say, “It’s right there in front of you,” and it would be.) Like Pavlov’s dogs, we have become conditioned to look inside our fridge every time we are feeling peckish and there is usually a little something therethat invites to be eaten; a last piece of chicken or sausage, a piece of cake or some yam, an apple, yogurt. (The calorie count doesn’t matter, just as long as it is edible.) We don’t have any difficulties with cookies and sweets as I keep them in the freezer. That slows us down nicely.

We also subscribe to the “out of sight, out of mind” theory and it works very well for us. This came about the year we thought placing unsalted nuts on the table would encourage us to snack healthier. It did all right, but you would have thought we had invited the Blue Jays and the squirrels to join us, those nuts went so fast.

That experiment went out the window pretty quickly.

We do keep some appliances on the kitchen counter: our coffee machine, the microwave, the telephone, the light in the corner so we can see what we are doing in the middle of the night. These things use up space that I need for the placing of (temporarily of course, as we do have a dishwasher) cutting boards, bowls, plates, mugs, knives, and the very occasional plant. It is amazing how many items we haul to the counter to make breakfast: bread (two different kinds; one for me, one for him), margarine, butter, jam, peanut butter, honey, bananas, milk, orange juice, the toaster and of course, utensils. It’s always such a mess but every now and then I can claim that my counters are clear because anything hidden away under a tea towel doesn’t count. Thank goodness for nice deep sinks that can hold lots of stuff.

It all gets put away eventually but it just seems never ending. Beyond dining out morning, noon and night, something I would love to do but would end up in the poor-house pretty quickly if I did, I have to accept that eating is an essential part of life that requires a certain amount of commitment in the kitchen. There are, however, ways to get around the issues of dishes and cleaning — a world of possibilities.

Let’s see. Eliminating every bowl, plate and implement that requires washing and making the move to paper products is a viable alternative, but I would still have to clean everything for recycling so there would be no advantage to it. (I would also never consider anything so obviously environmentally unfriendly although I have to admit, I love the thought of “light as air” dishes.) There is also the option of each of us using only one bowl and a spoon when dining, although it might be a bit awkward when salad is on the menu, as eating lettuce is difficult when using a tool that has no spearing capabilities. Hmmm. Okay. I’ll allow us each a fork and knife… and a mug, as it’s too hot to drink coffee from cupped hands. This would definitely work if we never have company in for a meal but if we did I could always ask them to bring a few dishes with them and in appreciation of that teeny, tiny favour, they could take home leftovers, on their own plates of course.

I could also convert the kitchen into a walkin, ceiling to floor snack bar, which would be great but I would still have to replenish the containers, a large job in and of itself. I could live with that as a minor inconvenience but alas, at some point, future owners might be a little hesitant to buy a home with no place for a stove or fridge, and although I’m fairly certain the grandchildren would love it, Dave would be less than thrilled. No, I think it’s best if I leave that one alone.

The only way I can see myself spending less time in the kitchen is to become allergic to it completely useless in it, phobic of it (eeeeeeeeek, there’s a spoon on the floor) or the owner of a teapot that I can rub three times and have a genie pop out who will grant me a full time maid.

The good news? While I was staring dreamily into space, thinking up ways to install an automated, self-cooking, baking and cleaning system, Dave was busy wiping down the counters. He slid everything he could into the dishwasher and stood at the sink, washing the rest. I watched him for a moment and then I grabbed a towel and a wet bowl and began to dry. We discussed our day and smiling at him, I thought that maybe my being in that cozy space for a few moments more was not such a bad thing after all. I can live with it.

