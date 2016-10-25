Former LHS teachers vying for seats on Prairie Valley school board

Sarah MacMillan, Reporter/Photographer

Though two former Lumsden High School (LHS) teachers have put away their red markers and stepped out of the classroom, their days in education are not over. Instead, both are now hoping to help shape student learning from a seat on the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) Board of Education.

Long-time Lumsden educators Verne Barber and Dan McDougall are running for trustee positions in the upcoming school board election.

Barber is vying for the seat in Subsivision 2, the subdivision including both Lumsden schools as well as Edenwold School.

The former LHS teacher, a Lumsden native who spent his entire teaching career at the high school before retiring at the end of last school year,noted it has been well over a decade

since Lumsden has had a representative on the board of education.

“I think it’s important that a community with two large schools has a voice at the table,” he said. “I think it’s time.”

Barber noted community members have come to him with a number of small, but problematic issues, and he is vying for the role of Subdivision 2 trustee to help alleviate some of those concerns.

The retired LHS educator was also the president of the local teachers association during two school division amalgamations. Being at the table during amalgamation, he said he knows what promises were made, promises he believes the division has begun to stray away from.

He noted one promise was for the uniqueness of each school and community to be respected.

“And I see that falling by the wayside,” said Barber.

Barber also recognized the importance of schools within the communities, the buildings traditionally utilized by different community groups.

“I think that in all our communities, schools are an exceptional resource,” he said.

But with increased concern over liability, Barber noted the open door policy that once encouraged use is closing, and he wants to see that door opened back up. He added that the big school divisions have lost touch with their communities, and he wants to see a change.

Running against Barber is Edenwold School Community Council president and policy analyst Nancy Porter.

Lumsden native McDougall, who spent 26 of his approximately 32-year teaching career at LHS, is vying for the trustee seat in Subdivision 10.

McDougall, who retired from teaching at the end of the first semester last school year, noted he is familiar with his large subdivision which runs from Findlater and Regina Beach all the way to Grand Coulee.

The former LHS teacher said he was inspired to run to insure the small schools and towns have a voice.

After more than 30 years of teaching, McDougall said he believes he understands what it takes for those schools to be successful. He explained he was also inspired to run by his

former mentor, a teacher at LHS who was a big advocate for giving something back to the community.

“This is something that I can do now,” said McDougall.

The veteran educator recognized it would be a new experience, but noted his other board experience, including serving on the Saskatchewan High School Athletic Association board for four years, would lend itself to the position.

“It will be a learning curve but I would like to see that Prairie Valley still attracts top level educators,” he said.

The former LHS teacher also noted he is interested in transportation as well as ensuring that educators within the division have what they need. He added he is a strong believer in supporting the smaller schools which are essential for community growth.

McDougall is vying for the Subdivision 10 seat against incumbent Kenton Emery.

Emery, a Grand Coulee resident, won his seat by acclamation in a Jan. 2014 by-election.

With a certificate in labour relations and self employed as a labour relations consultant, Emery joined the PVSD school board as a way to help shape his children’s education, the trustee father to two young children.

