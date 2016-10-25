Catching up with old friends

Views from the Mews column

By Chris Fisher, WPR Contributor

Larry McMurtry published the book Lonesome Dove in 1985. It became a

bestseller and won the 1986 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

The story takes place in 1876, and revolves around former Texas Rangers pushing 2,000 cattle from south Texas through the central Great Plains and hostile Indian country to virgin grazing land in the Montana territory.

The main characters are Augustus “Gus” McCrae and Woodrow Call. These former Texas Ranger captains have retired from the long wars against Indians and Mexicans. They run the Hat Creek Cattle Company from the two-bit town of Lonesome Dove, on the dusty south Texas plain near the Rio Grande. When a customer wants horses or cattle, the former lawmen drop into Mexico at night and steal them.

The book was produced as a very popular TV mini-series in 1989, which is the way most fans first came to the story. Robert Duvall played Gus and Tommy Lee Jones was Woodrow. The way the actors handled those two characters’ complicated relationship and opposite personalities was superb. Gus is lazy, charming and adept at interpersonal relationships. Woodrow is strong, strait-laced and emotionally distant. Yet they are best friends.

After Lonesome Dove, I read Streets of Laredo, which came out in 1993. That novel is set 20 years after the cattle drive, and McMurtry completes the story of Captain Woodrow Call.

Tim Thiele recently told me that McMurtry had also published two other books in the Lonesome Dove series, both prequels. So I ordered them through the library.

Dead Man’s Walk (1995) tells of youngsters Gus and Woodrow joining the Texas Rangers, encountering their much-superior Comanche opponents, and the Mexican army.

Comanche Moon (1997) tells of other wild Texas Ranger exploits, along with the Comanche view of the world through the eyes of Blue Duck, Buffalo Hump and Kicking Wolf.

Reading those “new-to-me” novels two decades later was like returning home and catching up on the lives of old friends (although my wife claims I enjoyed the books because they were in large print).

A trilogy plus one more is called a tetralogy, or quartet (which I find easier to spell). To read the Lonesome Dove quartet in chronological sequence would be:

D.M.W.; C.M.; L.D.; S.o.L.

Thinking about those books and the mini-series, I realized that what I enjoyed most was watching and sharing Gus and Woodrow’s friendship. Sure there was excitement galore — Mexican raids, Indian chases, outlaws, stampedes, hangings, near-death trips across the vast plains, lost love — but I relished what Gus and Woodrow had.

John Spong, writing about Lonesome Dove in the Texas Monthly magazine 25 years after the novel was published, explained it this way after rereading the

book: ‘as I watched these familiar characters go about their living and dying, I remembered why I loved the book: It’s the best depiction of a friendship that I’ve ever read, an 843-page expansion on a comment Dizzy Gillespie made after his friend Charlie Parker died: “He was the other half of my heartbeat.”’

